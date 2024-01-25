Upbeat Musk Can’t Soothe Tesla Investors’ Fears About Growth
The automaker also reported earnings of 71 cents a share in the fourth quarter of last year, missing the 73-cents-a-share average estimate.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said that he can see the next “major growth wave” approaching, in the form of a new, low-cost car later next year. Investors unwilling to wait until then pushed the stock down.
Shareholders focused more on the fact that Tesla’s last major growth wave is now fading into the distance. The company spent all of last year cutting prices to boost sales volumes, eating into profits. That tactic worked, but it’s unlikely to be as effective in 2024, the carmaker warned. Facing a dimmer sales outlook, and with Tesla’s next-generation vehicle likely more than a year away, investors are struggling to match Musk’s sunny mood.
Tesla shares fell 6% in extended trading at 8 p.m. New York time. The stock had already fallen 16% to start the year.
“Tesla is signaling that the days of 50% or even 30% to 40% growth year-over-year is not going to happen in 2024,” Seth Goldstein, a Morningstar Research analyst, said in an interview. “At a certain point, you can’t cut prices anymore.”
In a rare move, the company chose not to offer a full-year guidance target. It’s long pegged its average annual growth at 50% over multiple years, which it nearly reached in 2023 after delivering roughly 1.8 million cars. Analysts predict the carmaker’s sales will rise by about 20% to 2.2 million, half the pace of 2023.
The automaker reported earnings of 71 cents a share in the fourth quarter of last year, missing the 73-cents-a-share average estimate. Tesla generated $25.2 billion in revenue, less than the $25.9 billion predicted by Wall Street.
Musk suggested this was all a temporary state. The next-generation vehicle will be a cheaper car that will first be built at the factory in Austin as early as the second half of next year, and then in Mexico. It will also be made at another site in North America. That could help it appeal to more mass-market buyers, who may not be able to afford the company’s existing models that start at about $45,000.
“That will be a challenging production ramp,” Musk said. “Once it’s going, it will be head and shoulders above any other manufacturing technology that exists anywhere in the world. It’s next level.”
Until then, Tesla will try to reach new consumers with its existing lineup as its newest vehicle, the Cybertruck, marches toward volume production. It’s still rolling out at a measured pace after its launch in November. The company said that the ramp up of the stainless-steel clad truck will be slower than other cars. He didn’t give an annual sales target for the model.
New products are of particular importance to Tesla because it has a fairly limited vehicle lineup, which also includes the top-selling Model Y and Model 3. While sales of those popular vehicles have soared every year since they’ve been introduced, they still had relatively high sticker prices. As high interest rates and inflation hit family budgets last year, Tesla dramatically marked them down.
However, that shrunk profitability. The company’s automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, came to 17.2% for the quarter, far lower than in years past. Still, that’s a slight improvement over last quarter’s 16.3%, which was the lowest in over four years. Tesla blamed the lower profitability in the fourth quarter on its price cuts, higher R&D spend and other costs such as the Cybertruck production ramp up.
Musk also ratcheted up his plea for a 25% stake in the company so that he could increase his influence at Tesla. The EV maker’s board is unlikely to approve a new compensation plan for Musk until a Delaware judge rules on a shareholder lawsuit regarding Musk’s compensation plan that was approved in 2018.
--With assistance from Amanda Matos and Catherine Larkin.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.