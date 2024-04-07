Tesla's Market Story Is About Growth. That's Now In Question

The growth issue around Tesla has become so sensitive, that a report on Friday saying the company was getting rid of its low-cost EV plans — which were considered key to fixing its demand problem — sent the stock tumbling more than 6%. Musk rushed to refute the story in a post on his social media site, X, which erased roughly half the decline but still left it as the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 for the session. Then after the market closed, Musk posted on X that the company will unveil its “robotaxi” on Aug. 8, causing a rally in after-hours trading.