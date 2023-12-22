Tesla Acquires Land For Shanghai Megapack Battery Factory

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTesla Acquires Land For Shanghai Megapack Battery Factory
The EV maker previously said construction for the facility was scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year.

22 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lightning rod on a Tesla Inc. Megapack battery at the Victorian Big Battery site operated by Neoen SA in Moorabool, Victoria, Australia. (Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)</p></div>
A lightning rod on a Tesla Inc. Megapack battery at the Victorian Big Battery site operated by Neoen SA in Moorabool, Victoria, Australia. (Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has acquired land to build its Shanghai Megapack factory that will have capacity to produce 10,000 battery packs a year, according to a company representative, paving the way for construction to begin.

The US electric vehicle maker, which also runs other projects like energy storage and super computers, previously said construction for the facility was scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year and production would begin in the second quarter of 2024. Most of the megapacks manufactured will be for export.

The Shanghai location is Tesla’s second dedicated Megapack factory, following the Lathrop plant in California. Tesla’s EV facility in Nevada can also make the Megapack.  

Tesla’s energy generation business is a fast growing revenue stream. The unit recorded $1.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 40%, driven by sales of the Megapack, a battery that helps stabilize the grid and prevent outages, according to company reports.

--With assistance from Chunying Zhang.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

