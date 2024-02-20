NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTech Mahindra Acquires 100% Stake In Orchid Cybertech Services
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra Acquires 100% Stake In Orchid Cybertech Services

OCSI was incorporated on Oct. 15, 2004, in the Philippines, the BSE filing said.

20 Feb 2024, 03:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tech Mahindra's logo is seen on its office building in Noida. (Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)</p></div>
Tech Mahindra's logo is seen on its office building in Noida. (Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Orchid Cybertech Services through its wholly-owned subsidiary for $3.27 million (over Rs 27 crore) in an all-cash deal.

Orchid Cybertech Services provides customer experience-related services to TPG Telecom. It has about 2,950 full-time employees. The turnover of OCSI for the financial year ended on Jul. 31, 2023, was $37.3 million.

"...we wish to inform that the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary viz, vCustomer Philippines Inc. has today, that is Feb. 20, 2024, approved the acquisition of 100% equity shares in Orchid Cybertech Services, Inc., and executed the relevant transaction documents", Tech Mahindra said in a statutory filing.

It further pegged the cost of acquisition at AUD 5 million (over Rs 27 crore).

OCSI was incorporated on Oct. 15, 2004, in the Philippines, the BSE filing said.

Separately, Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with TOTSCo (The One Touch Switching Company Ltd) to design, build and operate a message exchange platform for the UK telecom industry.

The platform will be used by all UK retail communications service providers to enable the new one-touch switch process for residential fixed broadband and voice services.

"The platform is built with a cloud-native architecture that ensures security, robustness, and scalability", the company said in a statement.

This will allow consumers to switch telecom service providers seamlessly and take advantage of the range of services available.

Easier switching allows end-users to choose the best price and service as per their requirements.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT