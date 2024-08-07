Tata Power Ties Up With Local Firm For 600 MW Hydro Project In Bhutan

Tata Power Co. has teamed up with Bhutan-based Druk Green Power Corp. to develop a 600 megawatt hydropower project at an estimated cost of Rs 6,900 crore. The Khorlochhu Hydropower Project will be located on the Kholongchhu River in eastern Bhutan, according to a statement from Tata Power on Wednesday.

The project aims to address Bhutan’s growing electricity needs while supporting India's transition to renewable energy. As part of the partnership, Tata Power will hold 40% equity stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Ltd., a Public-Private Partnership entity.