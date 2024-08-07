Tata Power Ties Up With Local Firm For 600 MW Hydro Project In Bhutan
The Khorlochhu Hydropower Project will be located on the Kholongchhu River in eastern Bhutan.
Tata Power Co. has teamed up with Bhutan-based Druk Green Power Corp. to develop a 600 megawatt hydropower project at an estimated cost of Rs 6,900 crore. The Khorlochhu Hydropower Project will be located on the Kholongchhu River in eastern Bhutan, according to a statement from Tata Power on Wednesday.
The project aims to address Bhutan’s growing electricity needs while supporting India's transition to renewable energy. As part of the partnership, Tata Power will hold 40% equity stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Ltd., a Public-Private Partnership entity.
The estimated project cost, including financing charges is around Rs 6,900 crore with a construction timeline of 5 years, Tata Power said adding all the statutory approvals are in place for construction work to start.
Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said, "This project marks a significant step towards building a sustainable energy landscape underscoring Tata Power’s commitment to a greener future."
Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC, said, this partnership is a significant step towards Bhutan’s energy security and economic development as the country seeks to become a High-Income Gross National Happiness (GNH)Economy by 2034.
(With inputs from PTI)