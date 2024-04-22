Tata Power Delhi Distribution Appoints Gajanan S Kale As New CEO

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Power Delhi Distribution Appoints Gajanan S Kale As New CEO
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd announces appointment of Gajanan S Kale as new Chief Executive Officer. He served as CEO of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited and Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd prior to this.

22 Apr 2024, 04:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Power office building in Mumbai's BKC.&nbsp;(Source: Vishal Patel/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Gajanan S Kale as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Apr 19.

Before joining Tata Power-DDL, Kale served as the Chief Executive Officer of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited since 2021. He also served as the CEO of Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd from 2018 to 2020, a company statement said.

Kale, an M-Tech in Integrated Power Systems from NIT-Nagpur, has been with Tata Power group since 2003, it said.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "With his (Gajanan S Kale) extensive experience in the distribution domain, I am confident that he will lead Tata Power DDL to new heights of success."

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. It distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.

