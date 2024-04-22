Tata Power Delhi Distribution Appoints Gajanan S Kale As New CEO

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "With his (Gajanan S Kale) extensive experience in the distribution domain, I am confident that he will lead Tata Power DDL to new heights of success."

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. It distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.