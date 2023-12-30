Tamil Nadu Govt Keen On Upgrading EV Infrastructure In state: Industries Minister

Responding to a query, he said, "we have asked all the manufacturers also to invest in charging stations and we are also in talks with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to provide space for charging stations along the highways."

To another query on the possible time-frame for the launch of charging facilities for battery operated vehicles, he said, "by the Global Investors Meet (scheduled to be held between Jan. 7 and 8, 2024) you will have some good announcements."

To boost the battery operated vehicles industry, the state government unveiled its EV policy which aims to attract investments to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore and generate 1.50 lakh jobs.