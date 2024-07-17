"Suzuki Motor Corp. announced on Wednesday that it will focus on light body structures and the use of compact batteries to power its models, including electric vehicles, across various markets, including India.Outlining the company's technology strategy for the next ten years, the Japanese carmaker stated that small and light vehicles not only cut CO2 emissions when in use, but also reduce resources and CO2 emissions during manufacture, adding to resource conservation and CO2 reduction.The manufacturer, which owns nearly 58% of the country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, stated that it will continue to enhance the light-weight and safety body 'HEARTECT', as well as minimise energy consumption through weight reduction technology.The company stated that it aims to give its customers the most energy-efficient electric vehicles based on the renewable energy ratio and use conditions in each country and location.'Suzuki will be developing electric vehicles that minimise energy consumption by combining components that embody small and efficient electric units, and a small and light battery,' it said.For internal combustion engine cars, the company said in 2023 it developed a high-efficiency engine (the Z12E Engine) that pursues improved combustion.'In the future, we will extend this high-efficiency engine worldwide and achieve to minimise energy consumption by carbon-neutral fuel and next-generation hybrids,' Suzuki Motor Corporation stated.For Software Defined Vehicles, Suzuki will be developing and providing customers with an affordable system that creates value for vehicles by embodying minimisation of energy consumption.'We will make it easier to use when updating its software, with the best mix of wired and wireless updates,' the automaker stated.The company will develop the SDV by sharing hardware to reduce component costs and reusing software to reduce development costs, it said.Besides, moving ahead Suzuki will achieve minimal energy consumption with a circular economy which is to save the total use of resources by designing products that can be easily disassembled with recycling and reuse in mind, it stated. "