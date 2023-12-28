Suzlon Bags 300 MW Wind Energy Project From Apraava Energy

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer J P Chalasani said, "While the project itself is part of the SECI (tranche XIV) auction, the electricity generated from this project will be used to support Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to increase the reach of renewable energy in the country."

Apraava Energy Managing Director Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "We look forward to a continued partnership with Suzlon, benefitting from their expertise, rich experience, and best-in-class indigenous solutions."

A project of this size can provide electricity to 2.47 lakh households and curb 9.75 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.