Supply Boost For Affordable Housing Still In Wait-And-Watch Mode
Despite the massive demand for affordable housing in the country, there is a lack of supply from both developers and lenders.
Since the pandemic, affordable housing has seen a dismal performance, with both sales and new supply declining year-on-year.
"The pandemic impacted the buyers of these homes significantly and, hence, they went into the wait-and-watch mode," Anuj Puri, chairperson of Anarock Property Consultants Pvt., said. "Following this, developers also curtailed new supply and instead focused on other budget categories."
Besides the pandemic-induced dip in demand for that period, high land costs, the non-use of modern low-cost construction techniques and deficient support infrastructure also impacted segment growth.
It has become increasingly unviable for developers to buy land at higher prices to build low-margin mass housing, Puri said.
The total new supply share in the affordable category across the top seven cities has declined from 40% in 2019 to just 18% in 2023, according to Anarock.
Several interest stimulants that were offered to developers and consumers in the affordable market over the years by the government expired in the last few years.
"It is thus imperative to revive and extend significant benefits, such as tax breaks, to encourage developers to construct more affordable housing and also to buyers to make it possible for them to acquire such homes," Puri said.
Housing credit growth has stayed about 15% over the last year, largely supported by the demand in prime housing units and lenders' focus on the retail portfolio.
The top five players catering to housing finance constitute nearly 60% of the market. However, they are not particularly focused on affordable housing.
"Public sector banks are currently focused on the prime segment. If they decide to promote affordable housing, their reach can be a game-changer. It could also make small-ticket loans a little cheaper," Mahesh Misra, chief executive officer of India Mortgage Guarantee Corp., said.
The cost economics have to make sense for both the builder and the lender, as delinquencies tend to be highest in this segment. The supply needs to come with help from banks to push and lend for the segment, according to an industry stakeholder who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The government plans to launch a scheme for deserving sections of middle-income people living in rented houses or slums, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the interim budget 2024 speech.
This comes as there has been a need to boost allocations for schemes like PMAY (Urban) to improve affordability and encourage new projects in this segment. The details of the scheme are yet to be released.
So far, under the PMAY(U), more than half of the 1.18 crore house sanctions have been completed, according to government data.
Beneficiary-led construction, affordable housing in partnership and in-city slum redevelopment components have been extended until December 31, 2024. The credit-linked subsidy option, which offered beneficiaries an interest subvention, was not extended beyond March 31, 2022.
"Going forward, we may expect similar trends in 2024 as well, proviso the government rolls out various incentives," Puri said. "There is a dire need to offer incentives to both developers and buyers of this segment, so as to boost both sales and new supply."