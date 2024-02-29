Supply Boost For Affordable Housing Still In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Despite the massive demand for affordable housing in the country, there is a lack of supply from both developers and lenders.

Since the pandemic, affordable housing has seen a dismal performance, with both sales and new supply declining year-on-year.

"The pandemic impacted the buyers of these homes significantly and, hence, they went into the wait-and-watch mode," Anuj Puri, chairperson of Anarock Property Consultants Pvt., said. "Following this, developers also curtailed new supply and instead focused on other budget categories."

Besides the pandemic-induced dip in demand for that period, high land costs, the non-use of modern low-cost construction techniques and deficient support infrastructure also impacted segment growth.

It has become increasingly unviable for developers to buy land at higher prices to build low-margin mass housing, Puri said.

The total new supply share in the affordable category across the top seven cities has declined from 40% in 2019 to just 18% in 2023, according to Anarock.