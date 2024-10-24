NDTV ProfitBusinessSunsure Energy Launches 49-Megawatt Solar Plant In Uttar Pradesh
ADVERTISEMENT

Sunsure Energy Launches 49-Megawatt Solar Plant In Uttar Pradesh

Sunsure Energy is a leading independent power producer in the energy space.

24 Oct 2024, 08:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sunsure Energy announced the commissioning of a 49-megawatt solar plant in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>(Source: Sunsure Energy Website)</p></div>
Sunsure Energy announced the commissioning of a 49-megawatt solar plant in Uttar Pradesh.

(Source: Sunsure Energy Website)

Sunsure Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 49-megawatt solar plant in Uttar Pradesh. The project is its sixth open-access solar plant in the state, the company said. Sunsure Energy said it has commissioned the solar plant at Augasi in Banda, having a capacity of 49 MWp (megawatt peak).

"The project takes its total commissioned solar open access projects in the state to 160 MWp. The company has solar plants of 270 MWp under various stages of construction and development in the state," it said.

Sunsure Energy is a leading independent power producer in the energy space.

ALSO READ

Sunsure Energy Bags Rs 226 Crore Debt Financing From Tata Capital
Opinion
Sunsure Energy Bags Rs 226 Crore Debt Financing From Tata Capital
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT