Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 6

U.S. stocks came under pressure as a trio of tech heavyweights slid, with traders wading through mixed economic data in the run-up to Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.87% and 1.82%, respectively, as of 10:51 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.63%.

Brent crude was trading 0.24% lower at $82.60 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.52% at $2,125.59 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Tuesday, snapping four days of gains, weighed by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 49.3 points, or 0.22%, lower at 22,356.3, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 195.16 points, or 0.26%, to end at 73,677.13.

The Nifty hit an intraday low of 22,269.15, and the Sensex touched 73,412.25 earlier in the session.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 574 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,835 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.89 against the U.S. dollar.