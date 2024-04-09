Steel Industry Says Surge In Imports 'Warning Signal' For Country's Atmanirbhar Mission

"Lesser duty rule helps importers. It needs to be removed and notified without delay, so that China or any other steel-surplus country do not use India's growth momentum for supporting their own steel mills, while India suffers in expanding steel capacity," Sahay said.

Ranjan Dhar, Chief Marketing Officer - ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, said India's steel industry faces threat from predatory imports. Restricting steel imports is crucial to safeguard investments and ensure robust GDP growth.