Deregulation Gave Us Cheap Flights — And Airline Chaos
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc., long famous (or perhaps infamous) for its barebones service, is in dire straits. The stock price is hovering near record lows. Talk of a possible bankruptcy is growing louder after its potentially lifesaving merger with JetBlue fell apart. But while Spirit’s fate has very real implications for its employees and customers, its struggles are also a reminder that the airline business is one of the most fluid, and competitive in the world, defined by microscopic margins, high debt and ruthless battles for market share.
It wasn’t always so. Prior to the 1970s, the airline business was a highly regulated, very profitable industry, with almost no low-cost carriers. Then an unlikely coalition of lefty activists, free-market economists and publicity-hungry politicians took a sledgehammer to this arrangement, launching a mania for deregulation. How that happened offers a case study in how to unleash market forces — and the unanticipated consequences of doing so.
The first airlines emerged in the 1920s as mail carriers, eventually taking on passengers as well. By the 1930s, the industry was plagued by what one industry official described as “cut-throat and destructive practices” — namely, vicious price wars that ruined profit margins.
In 1938, Congress created a new federal agency, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), endowed with sweeping powers. The airlines welcomed their new overlord: They wanted a neutral arbiter who would quell competition, allow or deny new entrants, and set rates and routes. The CAB was modeled on the Interstate Commerce Commission, which had brought stability to the railroads a few decades earlier.
In the postwar era, the CAB oversaw the rapid expansion of routes but assigned most of them to a handful of large incumbent airlines. Competition ceased to exist, save for a handful of large states where small airlines flew routes that did not cross state lines (and therefore escaped federal oversight).
By the late 1960s, relations between the big airlines and federal regulators had grown cozy, even corrupt. Indeed, many of the CAB staff members hailed from the airlines and spent more time protecting their former employers than regulating them, much less considering the interests of their customers. By decade’s end, the agency found its reputation under attack.
Among the skeptics were economists convinced that government regulation rarely achieved its intended goals. Their de facto leader, Alfred Kahn, argued that industries like the airlines used regulation to maintain profitable cartels. His two-volume study, , reached a wide audience when published in 1970.
Kahn was hardly alone. As he finished his masterwork, Ralph Nader and his allies mounted a savage, left-wing critique of what they liked to call “The Regulatory-Industrial Complex.” Their argument was simple: corporate power and state authority had become indistinguishable, resulting in a bad deal for consumers.
It would take an enterprising politician to unite these very different groups of critics. Enter Senator Edward Kennedy. At the suggestion of a young staffer named Stephen Breyer — yes, the Stephen Breyer who would later become a Supreme Court justice — Kennedy held hearings on the CAB in 1975.
The hearings proved devastating to the CAB. They revealed that the airlines had given regulators free rides in exchange for preferential treatment. They also exposed the CAB as the protector of faltering behemoths like Pan Am, spending most of its enforcement budget protect them from price competition. Nader himself showed up to urged Congress to undertake a “national housecleaning,” beginning with the CAB.
In response, President Gerald Ford endorsed the idea of deregulation, as did other politicians on both sides of the aisle. Still, not much happened until 1977, when newly-elected president Jimmy Carter appointed Alfred Kahn as head of the CAB.
Kahn was a rara avis: a celebrity bureaucrat. A talented baritone who performed in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas when he wasn’t writing about government regulation, Kahn had a keen sense of humor. When one airline executive tried to enlighten him about new aircraft models, Kahn reportedly quipped: “I don’t really know one plane from another. To me they’re all just marginal costs with wings.”
Though he moved tentatively at first, deregulating bits and pieces of the CAB apparatus, he ultimately concluded that the entire agency should be trashed. In 1978, Congress took his advice and passed the Airline Deregulation Act, which embraced “maximum reliance on competitive market forces.”
So began a new era of air travel, one that has lasted to our present day. In retrospect, the results have been positive — at least in terms of cost. In 2011, Justice Breyer reflected on the changes unleashed by the hearings so many years ago, noting that fares had fallen by nearly two-thirds from 1971 to 2011. Air travel had been democratized, putting it within reach of ordinary people.
And yet, not everything went according to plan. Kahn and other proponents of deregulation expected the legacy carriers to bow to market forces, forced to compete along their existing routes. But the bigger airlines didn’t follow this tidy script. Instead, they plotted entirely new routes built around a hub-and-spoke model, creating a small number of very powerful players that now dominate the industry.
Kahn had not foreseen this. Nor had he anticipated another curious consequence of deregulation: the rise of frequent-flyer programs. American Airlines was the first out of the gate in 1981, and other big airlines soon followed. These incentives undercut the appeal of the smaller, budget airlines that tried to break into the business.
Reformers had imagined these upstarts would play a starring, and stabilizing, role in the new travel ecosystem. Instead, they came and went with alarming regularity: Midway Airlines, New York Air, PEOPLExpress, Muse Air, Regent Air and many others. There were exceptions to this rule — Southwest, most obviously — but in general, volatility became the norm, with few budget carriers able to resist bankruptcy or absorption.
Which brings us back to Spirit. For many low-cost carries, the only way to compete with the dominant firms is to borrow on a grand scale. That may make sense in an industry where there’s the promise of high profits, but the dismantling of the CAB put an end to that. Deregulation may have had unexpected consequences, but here’s one that’s easy to predict: When the debts come due, as they have at Spirit, the result is a hard landing.
Stephen Mihm, a professor of history at the University of Georgia, is coauthor of “Crisis Economics: A Crash Course in the Future of Finance.”
