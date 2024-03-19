Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc., long famous (or perhaps infamous) for its barebones service, is in dire straits. The stock price is hovering near record lows. Talk of a possible bankruptcy is growing louder after its potentially lifesaving merger with JetBlue fell apart. But while Spirit’s fate has very real implications for its employees and customers, its struggles are also a reminder that the airline business is one of the most fluid, and competitive in the world, defined by microscopic margins, high debt and ruthless battles for market share.