SpiceJet's Ajay Singh Plans To Offload 10% Stake In Rs 3,000-Crore QIP
Spicejet will conduct roadshows in Mumbai, Hong Kong and Singapore to woo institutional investors for the QIP.
SpiceJet Ltd.'s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh is considering diluting a 10% stake in the Indian budget airline, sources aware of the development told NDTV Profit. The airline is gearing up to conduct roadshows for a qualified institutional placement to attract potential investors.
According to the sources, the roadshows will take place in Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, aiming to generate interest among institutional investors for the QIP.
To facilitate the stake sale, the airline has appointed ICICI Securities, JM Financials, and DAM Capitals as merchant bankers, the people in the know added.
The financially burdened budget carrier expects to raise funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore through this QIP, following which it plans to welcome 150 crew members back on duty. The company had put them on a three-month furlough on the back of the ongoing financial crisis.
The troubled airline attributed this decision to the lean travel season and a reduced fleet size, stating that this was an attempt to ensure long-term stability, according to an official spokesperson.
Despite these challenges, SpiceJet remains optimistic about the future. "As we work towards enhancing our fleet following the upcoming Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), we look forward to welcoming our crew members back to active duty," the airline spokesperson said.
SpiceJet had approved a plan in July to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, as part of its efforts to strengthen its financial position.
SpiceJet also plans to expand its fleet and network ahead of peak travel season by inducting 10 additional aircraft to bolster its fleet, the sources added.
According to them, the airline is mulling to add about 60 new flights and enhance the connectivity across domestic and international routes to cater to popular routes and underserved destinations.