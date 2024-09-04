SpiceJet's Ajay Singh Plans To Offload 10% Stake In Rs 3,000-Crore QIP

SpiceJet Ltd.'s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh is considering diluting a 10% stake in the Indian budget airline, sources aware of the development told NDTV Profit. The airline is gearing up to conduct roadshows for a qualified institutional placement to attract potential investors.

According to the sources, the roadshows will take place in Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, aiming to generate interest among institutional investors for the QIP.

To facilitate the stake sale, the airline has appointed ICICI Securities, JM Financials, and DAM Capitals as merchant bankers, the people in the know added.

The financially burdened budget carrier expects to raise funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore through this QIP, following which it plans to welcome 150 crew members back on duty. The company had put them on a three-month furlough on the back of the ongoing financial crisis.