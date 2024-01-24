Sony Vows Growing India Media Presence In Letter To Employees

Sony scrapped the two-year-long negotiation earlier this week amid a stalemate with Zee on whether its CEO Punit Goenka should be the head of the merged entity. Sony grew wary of Goenka after India’s regulator started a probe into the financial improprieties of him and his father Subhash Chandra, also Zee’s founder. The company is seeking $90 million in damages from Zee and initiating arbitration, the India media network said in a statement on Monday.