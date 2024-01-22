Sony Said To Send Letter Terminating Merger To Zee

Sony Group has informed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. that it plans to scrap the merger between the Japanese conglomerate's India unit and the local broadcaster, according to a Bloomberg report.

Sony sent a termination letter early on Monday and is expected to disclose it to the exchange later, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed people. The Japanese group cited merger conditions not being met as the reason, the report said, quoting the letter.

The one-month grace period to strike a deal, after the December deadline, ended over the weekend. The two parties have not been able to agree on if Punit Goenka would lead the combined entity.