Chaos In The Red Sea Is Starting To Bite Into Companies’ Profits

All that’s because at least 2,300 ships are taking lengthy detours to avoid Houthi militants’ attacks in the Red Sea — a waterway that normally handles over 12% of global sea trade. Central bankers are warning of an inflation surge that could hamper interest-rate cuts. For many companies, especially in Europe, it’s adding to transit times, padding out freight bills and raising insurance costs. And it’s forcing analysts to re-think companies’ earnings estimates for the coming year.