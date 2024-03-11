Shell Gas And LNG Veteran Steve Hill To Leave The Company

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsShell Gas And LNG Veteran Steve Hill To Leave The Company
11 Mar 2024, 05:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Steve Hill, executive vice president for gas, energy marketing and trading at Royal Dutch Shell Plc, speaks at a panel discussion during the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The global gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) conference featured more than 40 speakers. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc industry veteran Steve Hill has decided to step down, the company said on Monday.

“Steve Hill, executive vice president Shell Energy, has elected to leave Shell,” the company said in an emailed response to questions. “He will leave behind a strong team and a well-positioned portfolio.”

Steve HillPhotographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg
Hill will hand over his responsibilities and his successor will be announced in the coming weeks, Shell added. 

Hill’s last day is expected to be March 28.

As EVP for Shell Energy, Hill was responsible for liquefied natural gas, gas, power and environmental products marketing and trading, according to his LinkedIn profile. Hill worked at Shell for more than eight years, having joined following the major’s purchase of BG Group in 2016. 

