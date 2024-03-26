Sensex, Nifty Start Truncated Week Lower As Heavyweights Drag: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices snapped their three-day rally and ended lower on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights weighed, while broader indices ended higher.

The Nifty lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended down 357.98 points, or 0.49%, at 72,473.96.

"On the hourly chart, it appears that the index is forming an inverted head and shoulder formation where a level of 22,200 will be considered as a breakout point (neckline), and in that case, the target is 22,640, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.