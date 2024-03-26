Sensex, Nifty Start Truncated Week Lower As Heavyweights Drag: Market Wrap
The Nifty declined 0.34% to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended 0.49% down at 72,473.96.
Benchmark equity indices snapped their three-day rally and ended lower on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights weighed, while broader indices ended higher.
The Nifty lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended down 357.98 points, or 0.49%, at 72,473.96.
"On the hourly chart, it appears that the index is forming an inverted head and shoulder formation where a level of 22,200 will be considered as a breakout point (neckline), and in that case, the target is 22,640, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. dragged the indices.
Meanwhile, those of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. minimised the losses.
Most sectoral indices were lower, with Nifty Media losing the most. On the other hand, Nifty Realty gained over 1%.
Broader markets ended on a mixed note. The S&P BSE Midcap ended 0.71% higher, and the S&P BSE Smallcap closed 0.11% lower.
On BSE, six sectors declined and 14 sectors advanced. The S&P BSE Teck index fell the most among sectoral indices. S&P BSE Services was the best-performing sector.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,538 stocks declined, around 1,422 stocks advanced, and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.