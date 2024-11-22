SECI Invites Bids For 400 MWp Solar Module Manufacturing And Supply

State-owned SECI has invited bids for manufacturing and supply of 400 mega watt peak of solar modules with cells..The tender also includes testing, packing and transportation of domestically manufactured solar PV modules with cells, SECI said in a notice dated Nov. 14..The last date to submit online bids is Dec.12 till 2 pm, SECI said..The opening of techno-commercial bids has been scheduled for same day at 4 pm..A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled on Nov. 20..Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects in India..Saatvik Green To Spend Rs 2,000 Crore On Solar Cell, Panel Capacity