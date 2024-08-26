SEA Urges Government To Lift Ban On De-Oiled Rice Bran Exports

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has made a fresh appeal to the government to reconsider its decision to extend the ban on de-oiled rice bran exports until Jan. 31, 2025. This prolonged restriction is leading to severe underutilisation of processing plants, especially in eastern India, the industry body said.

In a letter to its members, SEA highlighted the challenges faced by rice bran processors in West Bengal, where many plants are either operating at low capacity or shutting down altogether. The association cautioned that this situation is negatively impacting the nationwide production of rice bran oil.

"We once again urge the government to reconsider this matter and allow the export of de-oiled rice bran, keeping in mind the larger interests of the industry, rice millers, farmers, and the nation," said SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala.

Concerns extend beyond the export ban, with recent cases of adulteration in rice bran oil and de-oiled rice bran using substances like dolomite and corn DDGS raising alarms. SEA has called on its members to enforce stringent quality control measures in sourcing raw materials, including rice bran for solvent extraction and rice bran oil for refining.

"I appeal to all members to adhere to strict quality control in the purchase of raw materials," SEA emphasised, stressing the importance of preserving the industry's reputation. The association, which has been actively promoting rice bran oil as a healthy alternative, expressed concern that the actions of a few 'misguided processors' could undermine the efforts of the entire industry.

(With inputs from PTI).