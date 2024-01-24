SAP Unveils Restructuring Plan Affecting 8,000 Jobs

The “majority” of the positions touched by the restructuring will be “covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures,” SAP said Tuesday in a statement, adding that it expects to end the year with headcount virtually unchanged. The German software maker said the changes will be made throughout 2024 “to ensure that SAP’s skill-set and resources continue to meet future business needs.” SAP said it had 107,602 full-time workers as of Dec. 31.