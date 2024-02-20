Russia’s Crude-Export Data Show Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Pledge

While most members agreed to cut production, Russia pledged to reduce its daily oil exports by 500,000 barrels, with 300,000 barrels coming from crude shipments and the rest from petroleum products. Last month, the country’s overseas crude shipments, both seaborne and by pipeline, averaged 626,000 tons a day, or some 4.59 million barrels a day, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the data is not public.