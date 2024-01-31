Renewable Energy Capacity Rose To 188GW, Solar Jumped 26 Times In Last Decade: President Murmu

In her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building here, Murmu said, "Today world over, there is a special demand for products which are environment friendly. That is why my government is emphasizing on Zero Effect Zero Defect. We are now giving a lot of focus to green energy."

She informed the Members of Parliament that in 10 years, non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity has increased from 81 Gigawatt to 188 Gigawatt.