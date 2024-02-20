Renault India Partners BLS E-Services For Enhancing Vehicle Sales In Rural Market

BLS E-Services Chairman Shikhar Aggarwal said, "By forging this alliance with Renault India, we are sculpting a dynamic landscape of progress...This collaboration transcends transportation; it's a transformative journey, delivering Renault's automotive brilliance directly to the heart of rural India."

BLS E-Services will actively promote awareness and empower rural consumers to access a variety of goods and services transparently through its platforms, the statement said.