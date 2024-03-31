Reliance Invests $125 Billion In Capex In Last 10 Years

"While the capex cycle for hydrocarbons and telecom 4G completed during FY17-19, we saw an accelerated telecom capex cycle in 5G, which is now completing in FY24."

The report expected capex intensity to peak at $17.6 billion in FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023 fiscal), easing sequentially to $11.2 billion by FY26E.