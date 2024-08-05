Record VIX Spike Rocks Wall Street Traders All-In On Market Calm

That test has now arrived. As stocks slid on Monday, the Cboe Volatility Index — Wall Street’s famous “fear gauge” that tracks options on the S&P 500 Index — surged as much as 42 points in the biggest one-day spike in data going back to 1990. It was up 10 points at 12:14 p.m. in New York at the highest on a closing basis since 2021. The benchmark equity index itself dropped as much as 4.3%.