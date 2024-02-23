RBI Asks NPCI To Ensure Alternative Arrangement For UPI Users Of Paytm Payments Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has directed the National Payments Corporation of India to ensure alternative arrangements for customers using the Unified Payments Interface of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., according to a press release on Friday.

Owing to several regulatory lapses, the central bank put stringent restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31. The payments bank cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15.

These additional steps are aimed at ensuring seamless digital payment services by UPI customers using @paytm handles operated by the Paytm Payments Bank and to "minimise concentration risk" in the UPI system by having multiple payment app providers, the release stated.

(This is a developing story.)