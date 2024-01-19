Ram Mandir Inauguration: Adani Wilmar To Organise 'Mega-Bhog', Distribute Jalebis In Ayodhya

Emphasising the brand's ethos, 'Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hai', Fortune aims to celebrate traditional home-cooked favourites.

Jalebi Sampling Spree: For a period of seven days, Fortune aims to distribute over 25,000 jalebis, shaped like the 'Bloom' which represents the Fortune logo. This initiative is expected to generate excitement during the festivities and pays homage to Lord Rama.

Fortune Special Pakoda Platter: At 10 local snack shops, Fortune will introduce a special pakoda platter, exclusively prepared with its products, as part of a 15-day campaign.

Fortune Mega-Bhog: Fortune will also host a 'mega-bhog' event for one day, offering a feast for over 5,000 people, prepared entirely with Fortune products.

In addition to these initiatives, Adani Wilmar has planned several below-the-line (BTL) activities like gate branding, hoardings, shopboards, and kiosks to draw the attention of the large number of devotees expected in Ayodhya.