Ram Mandir Inauguration: Adani Wilmar To Organise 'Mega-Bhog', Distribute Jalebis In Ayodhya

The grand consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Adani Wilmar, one of the largest Food & FMCG companies in India has unveiled its plans to join the celebrations on this historic occasion. Under its Fortune brand, the company has curated a series of activities, a report in Exchange4media said.
Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Adani Wilmar, expressed his excitement about Fortune's involvement and highlighted the global significance of the Ram Mandir consecration.
"We have planned to fascinate visitors with a carefully curated range of special traditional delicacies befitting the occasion, all prepared entirely using the range of Fortune products," he said.
Emphasising the brand's ethos, 'Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hai', Fortune aims to celebrate traditional home-cooked favourites.
Jalebi Sampling Spree: For a period of seven days, Fortune aims to distribute over 25,000 jalebis, shaped like the 'Bloom' which represents the Fortune logo. This initiative is expected to generate excitement during the festivities and pays homage to Lord Rama.
Fortune Special Pakoda Platter: At 10 local snack shops, Fortune will introduce a special pakoda platter, exclusively prepared with its products, as part of a 15-day campaign.
Fortune Mega-Bhog: Fortune will also host a 'mega-bhog' event for one day, offering a feast for over 5,000 people, prepared entirely with Fortune products.
In addition to these initiatives, Adani Wilmar has planned several below-the-line (BTL) activities like gate branding, hoardings, shopboards, and kiosks to draw the attention of the large number of devotees expected in Ayodhya.
Ram Lalla’s Idol Installed In Temple
The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple the previous night.
On Thursday afternoon, it was placed in the sanctum sanctorum, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told PTI. This was done amid the chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
