"Quant Money Managers has informed its unitholders that its Chief Financial Officer, Harshal Patel, has resigned with effect from July 1. In a notice on its website dated July 2, the fund house said Patel resigned citing 'personal reasons'.The resignation comes at a time when the Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating alleged irregularities at Quant Mutual Fund. In a letter to unitholders on June 23, the fund house confirmed receiving enquiries from SEBI. It said it would provide the markets regulator with all necessary support and continue to furnish data to SEBI on a regular and as-needed basis.Shashi Kataria has been appointed chief financial officer, operations – head and executive director with effect from July 1. He has 20 years of experience, of which 13 years have been in the mutual fund industry, the letter stated. Kataria’s last assignment was as CFO, chief operating officer and director at PPFAS Asset Management.Quant Mutual Fund has been one of the fastest growing fund houses in India, with assets growing to over Rs 90,000 crore from Rs 100-odd crore in 2019, with the number of folios growing past 80 lakh, according to a communication to unitholders..Quant Small Cap Fund's AUM Rose In June Despite SEBI Investigation"