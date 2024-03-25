NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsQualcomm Ends Autotalks Deal Over Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Qualcomm Ends Autotalks Deal Over Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says

Qualcomm Inc. abandoned a deal to buy semiconductor firm Autotalks Ltd. after regulators expressed antitrust concerns, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a statement Monday.

25 Mar 2024, 10:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego, California.
The Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego, California.

(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. abandoned a deal to buy semiconductor firm Autotalks Ltd. after regulators expressed antitrust concerns, the US Federal Trade Commission said in a statement Monday.

European, UK and Israeli antitrust regulators were also investigating the deal.

Qualcomm announced the deal with Israel’s Autotalks in May without disclosing a price. The deal would have combined two of the biggest makers of “vehicle-to-everything” or V2X semiconductors. This type of semiconductor is used in automobiles to help reduce collisions and improve mobility.

“This is a win for car buyers seeking quality, affordable cars with V2X communication capabilities that promise to make driving easier and safer,” Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT