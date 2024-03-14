Qualcomm Agreed To Create Roadmap For Developing Industrial Electronics, 6G Labs: Vaishnaw

Elaborating about the centre, he said, "what is so special about this centre is that the semiconductor design will be done from end-to-end. For a long time, a large part of design was done in India but here it will be from end to end, the final product, that is what is so special about today's programme. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision is to create an entire value chain of semiconductor in India, starting with its design, fabrication and ATMP (Assembly, Test, Marking and Packaging) facilities."

The investment made at the Design Centre would open new doors for semiconductor design in alignment with the 'Make in India' campaign and would unlock growth opportunities for a strong indigenous design ecosystem.