Proud To Lead India’s Entry Into Global Semicon Fab; Unit Construction To Start This Year: Tatas

Frank Hong, Chairman, PSMC said: "Tata Group is one of the most established and well-respected names in India and globally... Semiconductor industry presents a large and growing opportunity, and India is uniquely placed to capture this opportunity." "On one end India has a large and growing domestic demand and on the other end, global customers are looking at India for supply chain resilience. There could not have been a better time for India to make its entry into the semiconductor manufacturing industry. This partnership has the potential to redefine the contours of global semiconductor manufacturing and we are looking forward to collaboration with Tata Electronics," Hong added.