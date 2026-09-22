Price Caps Not The Answer: Apollo Hospitals Eyes 100 Bps Cost Cut Amid Expansion

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s managing director Suneeta Reddy stated on Monday that she does not think price caps are the right solutions to make healthcare more affordable.

Reddy said that the company will instead reduce costs internally, removing up to 100 basis points. The firm is also expanding its operations, opening a facility in Gurgaon in the first week of November.

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This development comes after a parliamentary panel in August 2026, recommended a series of measures to make private healthcare more affordable, including an immediate legal mechanism to cap hospital room charges and greater transparency in hospital billing.

Reddy remarked that India requires good healthcare and infrastructure, along with stressing the need to create more jobs. She said that as jobs are created and wages rise, there is also a subsequent rise in inflation from that job creation.

The panel has recommended that private hospitals publish their tariffs before admitting patients. It has also proposed a fast-track ombudsman mechanism to audit excessive billing and resolve disputes between hospitals and insurers.

In a significant recommendation on GST, the panel has called for healthcare services to be moved from the current “GST exempt” regime to zero-rated GST at 0%. This would allow hospitals to claim input tax credit on capital expenditure, including medical equipment and infrastructure.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 34.2% to Rs 581 crore versus Rs 433 crore; estimate Rs 555 crore

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 7,044 crore versus Rs 5,842 crore; estimate Rs 6,890 crore

Ebitda up 28.2% to Rs 1,092 crore versus Rs 852 crore; estimate Rs 1,051 crore

Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 14.6% YoY; estimate 15.3%

Healthcare services revenue up 21.7% to Rs 3,620 crore

Digital health revenue up 20.4% to Rs 2,977 crore

ALSO READ: Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 34%, Revenue Crosses Rs 7,000 Crore

Apollo Hospitals Stock Price Movement

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. saw a 0.86% downturn to settle at Rs 8,835.50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.36% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at ₹8,960.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 8,912.00. During today's trading session, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 8,822.50 to Rs 9,000.00.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 6,696.50 and a high of Rs 9,050.00. On the performance front, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. share price is up 14.17% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is Rs 1.12 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 94.40.

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