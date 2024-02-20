Pocket FM To Invest $40 Million To Build India's Largest Online Reading Platform

Audio-first platform Pocket FM has earmarked $40 million, or about Rs 330 crore, to build Pocket Novel as India's largest online reading platform.

The audio story company aims to foray into online reading with an eye to diversify and create an intellectual property playbook across entertainment categories and formats, it said in a release on Tuesday.

"The online novel reading platform market in India is yet to be explored at its potential, with the global market projected to exceed $6.5 billion by 2028. India is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market in this space, presenting a promising opportunity for Pocket Novel," it said.

Pocket Novel is currently in the beta phase and claims to have about 1.5 lakh writers on the platform. All novels will have original content and will be written by authors onboarded by the platform.

"The company envisions building a community of 1 million writers and strengthening its library to 2 million novels by 2025," it said. "The platform's revenue has already grown 500% in 2023 and is set to reach $100 million ARR by 2025, becoming the largest online reading platform in India."

In 2023 alone, readers made over 1 million transactions on the platform for purchasing entire novels or certain chapters, written by its writer community, it said.