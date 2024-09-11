NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPM Modi To Attend Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference On Civil Aviation On Sept. 12
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi To Attend Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference On Civil Aviation On Sept. 12

The two-day conference, which started on Wednesday, brings together transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia Pacific region.

11 Sep 2024, 09:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi (Source: PTI)</p></div>
PM Modi (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in the national capital on Thursday where he will proclaim the adoption of a roadmap to elevate the region's aviation sector.

The two-day conference, which started on Wednesday, brings together transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia Pacific region.

It focuses on addressing key challenges such as infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce development, while fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

ALSO READ

When Chips Are Down, You Can Bet On India, Says PM Modi

Opinion
When Chips Are Down, You Can Bet On India, Says PM Modi
Read More

Modi will attend the conference on Thursday and also 'proclaim adoption of the Delhi Declaration, boosting aviation safety, security and sustainability in the Asia Pacific region', the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

The conference and the adoption of the Delhi Declaration will represent a significant step forward in advancing safety, security, and sustainability in the Asia Pacific civil aviation sector and highlights the spirit of cooperation that exists among the countries of the region, it said.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic air traffic has been growing significantly in recent times.

ALSO READ

Aim To Make India Global Hub For Green Hydrogen, Says PM Modi

Opinion
Aim To Make India Global Hub For Green Hydrogen, Says PM Modi
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT