P&G India Appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian As CEO

P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Stanislav Vecera said, "The India business and people will immensely benefit from his (Kumar's)leadership and vision, and collectively I am certain they will take the India business to new heights while maintaining a balanced growth outlook.”

On his new role, Kumar said, "We will focus on a portfolio of daily use products where performance drives brand choice and raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy – product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value."

P&G India operates here with four entities -- Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Home Products (non-listed).