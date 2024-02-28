Paytm Payments Bank: Wallet Transactions Stall Despite RBI Clarity
Even after RBI clarity, users complain of not being able to transfer funds from their Paytm Payments Bank wallets.
On Feb. 16, as Paytm Payments Bank users were going through the Reserve Bank of India’s FAQs, answers on Paytm Payments Bank Wallet and the money in it stood out.
Users can continue to use, withdraw, or transfer to another wallet or bank account up to the balance available in the wallet, even after March 15, 2024, it said. Minimum KYC wallets though, can be used only for merchant payments, it added.
While these FAQs may have seemed reassuring for PPBL wallet users, the reality for full KYC wallet holders has been far from ideal.
Nine wallet users that NDTV Profit spoke to were unable to execute money transfers to other wallets or bank accounts. Despite possessing a wallet with balance, and full KYC in place, individuals found themselves restricted solely to transferring funds to those with a Paytm Payments Bank wallet.
Transactions done by NDTV Profit, too, faced these hurdles.
(Img. 1) - Wallet users unable to do bank transfers (Source: NDTV Profit)
(Img. 2) - Wallet to wallet transfers (Source: NDTV Profit)
Similar complaints flooded social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
This is what is written in the @Paytm app. But in reality I cannot transfer money from the wallet. @Paytm is not considering their own kyc procedure as valid, hence barring me from transferring the amount. @consumerForumCF pls help. @consumerforum_ https://t.co/JxVsUyrdaQ pic.twitter.com/jtDj3PvTqi— Sanjeev | à¦¸à¦à§à¦à§à¦¬ (@mrsanjeevg) February 26, 2024
While the reasons for such dissonance between a promised functionality and actual experience of wallet users is unknown, Paytm Payments Bank assures that customers with fully verified KYC can transfer money to other bank accounts, "without hassle".
In an emailed response to NDTV Profit’s queries, the payments bank reiterated this assurance.
“Users with only minimum KYC, as per the regulations, are restricted from transferring funds to bank accounts, but may continue to use their balance for transactions with merchants as before,” it said.
All wallet users also have the option to close their wallet and transfer the remaining funds to a bank account, the company said.
Notably, the wallet has also been rebranded to Paytm Payments Bank Wallet (as shown in images 1 and 2 above), marking a shift from its previous identity as the Paytm Wallet (as shown in image 3, below). This move indicates potential efforts to distinguish the parent company, One97 Communications Ltd., from Paytm Payments Bank.
(Img. 3) Old branding of Paytm Wallet during transactions
Payment woes extend beyond the wallet to even Paytm FASTag users.
Several complaints on X indicate that users are unable to do any transactions via their FASTag accounts, if they just have minimum balance of Rs 150. In some instances, they are even unable to get a refund of this amount, despite deactivating their FASTag.
@Paytm @Paytmcare @PaytmBank @RBI @consumercourtin— Pankaj Verma (@pverma108) February 23, 2024
Reminder 3 for Paytm.
It is very shameful to Paytm regarding unable to close and refund fastag wallet payment on till date i.e. within 30 days. Paytm again requested to refund on priority as I have to purchase other bank fastag.
Hi @paytmbankcare ,— Vinay (@vinaytheonly1) February 27, 2024
I've closed my fastag 1 week back and there is no refund yet. Please look into this. #paytm #fastag #paytmfastag
@Paytm @Paytmcare @vijayshekhar ,— Vikas Dharmapurikar (@v_dharmapurikar) February 26, 2024
Finally, my Fastag deposit is transferred to my wallet, but no way to transfer it my account.
When enquired I need to go to KYC.
What is KYC not given.
Why KYC when I am planning to completely exit from PayTm not explained!!
New follow up!!
In the emailed response, Paytm Payments Bank clarified that the minimum balance acts as a security balance only. And in case a customer wishes to use this amount, they would need to deactivate their FASTag.
“Customers who are not using FASTag and wish to use this amount would need to deactivate their FASTag account, after which the security balance amount will be refunded to their main wallet within 7-10 working days,” the company said.
Additional queries sent to Paytm Payments Bank and Paytm did not elicit a response at the time of publishing this story.