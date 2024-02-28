Paytm Payments Bank: Wallet Transactions Stall Despite RBI Clarity

On Feb. 16, as Paytm Payments Bank users were going through the Reserve Bank of India’s FAQs, answers on Paytm Payments Bank Wallet and the money in it stood out.

Users can continue to use, withdraw, or transfer to another wallet or bank account up to the balance available in the wallet, even after March 15, 2024, it said. Minimum KYC wallets though, can be used only for merchant payments, it added.

While these FAQs may have seemed reassuring for PPBL wallet users, the reality for full KYC wallet holders has been far from ideal.

Nine wallet users that NDTV Profit spoke to were unable to execute money transfers to other wallets or bank accounts. Despite possessing a wallet with balance, and full KYC in place, individuals found themselves restricted solely to transferring funds to those with a Paytm Payments Bank wallet.

Transactions done by NDTV Profit, too, faced these hurdles.