PayPal Registers With India's Financial Intelligence Unit Under Anti-Money Laundering Law

Even as this case is listed for further hearing on March 7, PayPal informed the Delhi High Court bench on December 15 that it was 'in the process of registering itself with FIU-IND (Financial Intelligence Unit - India) under the PA-CB Circular No.RBI/2023-24/80 dated 31st October, 2023.'

This circular, brought out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after FIU slapped the Rs 96 lakh penalty against PayPal, is meant to regulate payment aggregators who facilitate cross-border transactions for import and export of permissible goods and services in online mode.