Passenger Vehicle Volume To Rise by 5-7%, Touch New Peak In Next Fiscal: Report

'While the overall PV volume is seen rising 5-7% next fiscal, we expect demand for SUVs to accelerate at twice the pace at over 12%, driven by an array of feature-laden launches at competitive price points, varied technology options including hybrid and electric, and increased access to credit,' said Says Anuj Sethi, Senior Director at CRISIL Ratings.

In contrast, Crisil said, demand for cars is seen slowing this fiscal too due to the ongoing weakness in the rural market and lower affordability at the entry level.