OpenAI’s Sam Altman Seeks US Blessing To Raise Billions For AI Chips

US law forbids the same person from serving as a board director or officer at two companies that directly compete, and the Biden administration has amped up scrutiny of those so-called interlocking directorates. It is not known whether OpenAI would contribute funds or have a formal relationship with the new startup, but antitrust enforcers at the Federal Trade Commission or Department of Justice may have concerns about Altman’s involvement should the new company seek to make chips exclusively for use by OpenAI.