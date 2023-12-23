Ooty To Bali: Leisure Spots Hot Pick For Travellers Celebrating Christmas, New Year

Leisure destinations across the country and outside India have become a hotspot on travellers’ map as beachy destinations trumped cold cities for celebrating Christmas and New Year.

“In the domestic sector, there's a focused interest in the leisure destinations,” Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said in an emailed statement.

For the last week of December, top destinations include Goa, Rajasthan, Varanasi, Kerala, Manali, Ooty, Darjeeling, Coorg, Visakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Srinagar, Amritsar, Gangtok, and Rishikesh, he said.

As per Booking.com data, the top searched destinations by Indians travelling within the country from Dec. 23 till Jan. 2 are Puducherry, Puri, Udaipur, Goa and Ooty.

The airfares for several popular destinations such as Goa have not shot up too much. However, routes like Delhi-Kochi are commanding higher prices, which indicates higher-than-anticipated demand.

On the international front, traditional favorites such as Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bali remained the top destinations with Sri Lanka, Malayasia and Hong Kong emerging as new favorites.