Ooty To Bali: Leisure Spots Hot Pick For Travellers Celebrating Christmas, New Year
The airfares were higher particularly on the Friday leading up to the year-end festivals. As the date of departure got closer to the occasion, the prices showed a declining trend.
Leisure destinations across the country and outside India have become a hotspot on travellers’ map as beachy destinations trumped cold cities for celebrating Christmas and New Year.
“In the domestic sector, there's a focused interest in the leisure destinations,” Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said in an emailed statement.
For the last week of December, top destinations include Goa, Rajasthan, Varanasi, Kerala, Manali, Ooty, Darjeeling, Coorg, Visakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Srinagar, Amritsar, Gangtok, and Rishikesh, he said.
As per Booking.com data, the top searched destinations by Indians travelling within the country from Dec. 23 till Jan. 2 are Puducherry, Puri, Udaipur, Goa and Ooty.
The airfares for several popular destinations such as Goa have not shot up too much. However, routes like Delhi-Kochi are commanding higher prices, which indicates higher-than-anticipated demand.
On the international front, traditional favorites such as Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bali remained the top destinations with Sri Lanka, Malayasia and Hong Kong emerging as new favorites.
NDTV Profit tracked prices of the most popular destinations, both domestic and international, a week and fortnight before Christmas and New Year eve respectively.
However, the prices for the most popular international destinations remained comparatively steady throughout.
The hotel room bookings also indicated that average price rise of 10% didn’t deter travellers from booking longer and more expensive vacations.
There has been an increase in the number of room nights booked this year compared to last, despite the average 10% increase in fares, MakeMyTrip said.
On the international hotels front, there's a trend towards booking more premium accommodations and higher room categories, it added.
"The resurgence of travel and tourism in India has not only become the catalyst for economic growth but also a testament to the nation’s vibrant culture and traditions," said an Oyo spokesperson. "We believe the tourism industry could see a tenfold increase in tourism by 2024."