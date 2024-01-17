Ola Electric Gets Domestic Value Addition Certificate In Two-Wheeler Category

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. has received a domestic value addition certificate under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry.

The company said that it is the first Indian two-wheeler maker to receive the certificate and it successfully met the local value-add criteria of 50% as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, according to a release on Wednesday.

The certification has been granted by the Automotive Research Association of India after testing the product and checking the localisation standards of the components.