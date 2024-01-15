Nvidia’s Red-Hot 2024 Start A Bright Spot As S&P 500 Eyes Record

It’s a boon for Nvidia bulls and signals that the AI trend still has momentum, at least for the firm viewed by many as one of the biggest early winners. Nvidia this year is easily outpacing the broader market and the rest of the so-called Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks. That’s making it a major bright spot as the S&P 500 Index has stalled near record highs amid questions around corporate profits and the timing of anticipated Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.