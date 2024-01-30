NTPC Arm To Develop Green Hydrogen Projects In Maharashtra

The MoU has been signed as a part of Green Investment Plan of the state government in the next five years and envisages a potential investment of Rs 80,000 crore, NGEL said in a statement.

"NGEL has signed an MoU with Government of Maharashtra for development of green hydrogen and derivatives (green ammonia, green methanol) of up to 1 million tonne capacity per annum, including pump hydro projects of 2 GW and development of RE projects with or without storage up to 5 GW in the state," it said.