Not Hiked Platform Fee, No Plans For Significant Increase In Near Term: Swiggy

'Swiggy has not changed its platform fee, and has no plans for a significant increase in the near term,' a Swiggy Spokesperson said in a response to a query on the report of the company hiking its platform fee.

Further, the spokesperson said, 'We're always running small experiments to better understand the consumer's choices. This was one such experiment, and we may or may not scale it up in the future if it doesn't meet our goal of serving our users in the best way possible.'

Swiggy is always looking for ways to make its platform more affordable, and the latest offering, Pockethero, is another example of that, according to the company.