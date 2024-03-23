Norges Bank Of Norway Supports ICICI Securities Delisting

Amid Quantum Mutual Fund voting against the proposed delisting of ICICI Securities Ltd., the largest public shareholder Norges Fund Investment Bank has voted in favour of the proposal of the stock broking arm of ICICI Bank Ltd.

The foreign fund, which holds nearly 3.25% stake in ICICI Securities, voted in favour on Thursday, the first day of e-voting, as per the information posted on the website of Norges Fund Investment Bank.