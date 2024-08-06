Niti Aayog Plans To Strengthen Corporate Bond Markets As Alternative To Bank Financing

Niti Aayog is developing proposals to enhance the corporate bond markets as an alternative to traditional bank financing, according to its Annual Report for 2023-24.

The government think tank aims to provide companies with more options for raising long-term capital at competitive rates.

The report highlights that deepening the corporate bond markets is essential for cost-effective long-term funding and financial stability. It explains that corporate bonds can support banks by enabling them to focus on long-term lending while managing shorter-term liabilities.

Additionally, these markets allow insurance companies and pension funds to diversify their portfolios and manage liquidity risks.

Niti Aayog is also addressing data management issues through a newly constituted Task Force on the Indian Statistical Systems, chaired by its Vice Chairman.

This Task Force will work on creating a cohesive strategy for utilising data in governance, focusing initially on Nutrition, Labour, and Business Statistics.

The Task Force has established an Expert Group to evaluate survey quality, harmonise survey data, and explore practical applications of data.

This initiative aims to improve the accuracy and utility of statistical information across various sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)