Nippon Steel Defends US Deal After Biden Comes Out Against Bid

Biden’s comments have also shone a fresh light on the influential position held by the United Steelworkers union and its leader, David McCall. Biden called McCall Thursday morning, reiterating that “he has the steelworkers’ back,” the White House said in a statement. For its part, the union said Thursday afternoon in a statement that it welcomed Biden’s call for US Steel to remain domestically owned and operated, saying that the president’s statement should “end the debate.”